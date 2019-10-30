Putnam County woman, high on cocaine, charged after car crash killing a man in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Putnam woman has been indicted after being high behind the wheel during a car crash that killed a man in Peoria County.

In mid-July, 39-year-old Lisa Gillam was driving a Ford truck on Princeville-Jubilee Road just south of Chase Lane in Peoria County when she was involved in a car crash with Michael Bricker, who was over 60-years-old.

Bricker died from the crash.

Gillams’ indictment says she had cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis in her system.

Gillam was traveling Southbound on Princeville Jubilee Road and swerved into the Northbound lane causing a crash with Bricker.

Gillam has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide.

Gillams’ bond is set at $50,000.