RADM Welch returns to Central Illinois, hopes to inspire youth to pursue Naval service

PEORIA, Ill.– A Peoria native and Rear Admiral for the navy is back home this week teaching others about the service. Rear Admiral Dave Welch said the navy plays an important role across the country, and even right here in Central Illinois.

“90% of the commerce around the globe travels across the surface of the waters, and over 95% of the data that’s on your smartphone is carried through underground or sub oceanic cables, so maintaining free and open commerce, free and open seas, is vital to our interests in America,” said Admiral Dave Welch.

The Limestone High School grad joined a few weeks after high school and said he’s gotten leadership experience from the start. He said the navy offers a wide variety of opportunities from studying technology, traveling the world, and protecting their country. With the reliance on our oceans, the navy serves everyone.

“The Navy is a highly technical opportunity and there are opportunities to specialize in a lot of different areas,” said RADM Welch. “Whether it be, for example, jet engine mechanics, they power our ships as well as our aircraft, electronics, diesel engine technology, also radar theory and practice.”

RADM Welch says his background in physics and science that he got right here growing up helped prepare him for the navy.



















If you’re interested in joining the Navy, CLICK HERE.