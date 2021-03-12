Rebuild Illinois pumps more money into local construction projects

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rides around Central Illinois will be getting a lot smoother over the next few years.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the third wave of construction funding totaling $250 million.

It’s part of the Rebuild Illinois initiative, a bipartisan capital plan signed into law in 2019. The sweeping plan will invest $45 billion over the next six years in roads, bridges, railroads, state facilities, universities and early childhood centers, according to IDOT.

“We’re looking to do some road and bridge projects to improve the system for our residents and motorists,” said Amy McLaren, County Engineer at Peoria County Highway Department.

More than $1 million will be applied towards three projects, McLaren said.

A major project currently in the preliminary design phase is Glen Avenue between Sheridan and Knoxville in Peoria. McLaren said the pavement is among the worst in the county.

“It’s currently a two-lane cross-section. It’s open ditches, and there are no pedestrian accommodations. There are folks that walk up and down it all the time. We want to improve the pavement, improve the drainage through there, and make it safer for non-motorized folks,” McLaren said.

Another project is the Kickapoo Creek Road Bridge replacement, which is currently under construction. The third project is improving Old Galena Road near Mossville Elementary School, which like Glen Avenue, is in the design phase.

“Without additional funds, we wouldn’t be able to complete it in a reasonable time period for our residents,” she said.

And in McLean County, $1 million is going towards the reconstruction of a 5.5 mile stretch of Meadows Road, 1.5 miles north of Lexington to U.S. Route 24. The project, expected to cost $7.5 million, will be a total reconstruction; widening the ditches and laying down all new pavement.

“It’ll help the community … It’s gonna be a wider road, safer road to travel and it’s going to be an 80,000-pound route to allow grain trucks to travel to the grain elevators,” said Jerry Stokes, County Engineer at McLean County Highway Department.