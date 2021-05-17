Recent rain has impact on the last touches of planting season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–More rainfall chances expected for the region over the next few days.

It’s bringing soggy conditions to the area, and that could have an impact on farmers planting fields.

The Peoria County Farm Bureau said 80-85% of corn and soybeans in the county are already in the ground, and the recent rain can soften soil, which could help some seedlings sprout.

However, more precipitation will push off the planting that still needs to be done.

“It’s going to take a few days, but .. some warmer temperatures … [and] longer daylight hours … gives it more time to dry out. If we get some wind, it can dry out fairly quickly. So, if we get two or three days of good drying weather, farmers will be back in the fields,” said Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer.

The forecast shows chances for showers and storms to loosen up by Thursday.