Recreational marijuana dispensaries still see lines on day two of sales

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– The state cashes in on cannabis raking in over $3 million from recreational marijuana sales on opening day. With over 77,000 transactions Wednesday, recreational marijuana stores are still seeing long lines Thursday.

Central Illinoisans stood outside NuMed in East Peoria and Trinity Compassionate Care in Peoria for about a half-hour, drastically different than the three-hour wait on Wednesday.

“I do honestly think it’s becoming more normalized, which is a good thing because it does have a lot of benefits so we’ll just see where it takes us,” said Tanashia Savage. “I knew [this day] would come, but I didn’t think it’d be so soon. It’s just really exciting to you know, be able to be a part of this in Illinois.”

Two days into legal pot sales and state leaders are already preparing for the next round of the rollout. Thursday marks the deadline to apply for a dispensary license that will go into effect on May 1.

Democratic State Senator Toi Hutchinson also serves as the senior advisor to the governor on cannabis control. She says the focus of phase two is growing the industry into communities most impacted by the war on drugs.

The application process is designed to actually incentivize equity applicants: people who were from communities and most impacted by the prohibition of the activity that we’ve just made legal. Democratic State Senator Toi Hutchinson

The deadline for those applications was January 2. Licensing applications for other dispensary classifications will be available next week.