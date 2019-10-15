Recreational marijuana sale approved by Peoria council members

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Council members on Tuesday voted to approve the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits.

The votes not only approve the sale of marijuana, it also dictates where certain marijuana businesses can operate within the city. No marijuana business will be allowed to open within 500 feet of daycare facilities, schools, and houses of worship.

Documents show cannabis dispensaries, cultivation centers, and craft growers will be able to operate in industrial districts and special uses in agricultural and commercial districts.

There are three recreational marijuana licenses available in the five-county area during the first wave in spring 2020. Leaders say that could open up in the second wage, depending on how much the market can take and how fast cultivation centers can send supply.

Leaders say the industry will grow jobs, bring in tax revenue, and promote a financially sound government.