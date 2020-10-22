Remains found in Illinois field identified 25 years later

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they finally know the name of a woman whose remains were found in a field near Thomasboro in central Illinois in 1995.

Champaign County officials say DNA tests helped them identify the woman as Keri Lyn Wyant. They say Wyant grew up in Galesburg, about 150 miles from where her body was found.

She was either fatally shot or died of blunt force trauma.

Authorities hope someone who worked with Wyant at various fast food restaurants or a traveling carnival will learn of her death and come forward with information about the person who killed her.

