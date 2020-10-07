Rivermen join 4 others in SPHL in canceling 20-21 season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois will have to do without hockey this season. On Tuesday the Peoria Rivermen announced it’s joining four others in canceling the 2020-2021 season. The decision comes after learning fans will not be allowed in the stands.

Peoria Rivermen Owner Bart Rogers says the waiting game has come to an end. The organization does not know if Illinois’ COVID restrictions will be lifted in time to salvage a season, so Rogers is canceling it and is turning his attention to next year.

“We’re not the St. Louis Blues or the Blackhawks that are playing because of TV money,” said Rogers. “When it comes to this level, all levels of minor and pro sports, you need fans and everything that comes with that.”

Rogers says opting to play would lead to a significant loss in revenue, more than what he’s already expecting.

“We lost money by cancelling the season,” he said. “Six-figures plus.”

For now, he says, the organization will switch focus to next season, but it won’t be a total loss for the players and team staff.

“All of the players will be free agents so those players can go play with the five teams that are going to go with the season,” he said. “Our staff has been paid every day since we left here on March 13th so moving forward we hope to be able to do that.”

The organization has had nearly 40 continuous seasons in Peoria, this is the first time in its history where there won’t be a season.

