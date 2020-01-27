Rivian CEO tells MotorTrend it’ll host production of Ford or Lincoln electric SUV

NORMAL, Ill. — Electric car company Rivian says it’s on track to launch it’s full production of it’s pick up truck in December followed by it’s SUV a handful of months later.

Rivian’s CEO gives big news to the Twin Cities business telling MotorTrend that it will handle the production of a Ford or Lincoln electric SUV in its plant.

Rivian has a 2.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Normal.

CEO R.J. Scaringe said design and engineering of the Ford or Lincoln product are ready to go, but wouldn’t confirm a timeline or which brand it would come from.

MotorTrend also reports that Rivian will have a separate production line focused on building its skateboard chassis shared with Ford and Amazon.