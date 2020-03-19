Roanoke church live-streams services, funerals in lieu of COVID-19 concerns

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD)– Social distancing and restrictions on groups are challenging the faith community to find new ways to reach their followers. The Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke is live-streaming sermons and funerals upon family requests.

A retired elder with the church said the social distancing mandate has brought to light how people have taken for granted the ability to meet and worship.

“Fellowship has always been a major part of our faith and I think we take it for granted sometimes,” said Tom Hoffman, a retired elder with Roanoke’s Apostolic Christian Church. “This social distancing has really made us keenly aware of how critical this is in our part of worship. Being together with fellow believers and worshiping together. Obviously, we continue to do our own individual worship on a daily basis, but to gather together as a body of Christ and share together in that is really an important part of our service.”

This also goes for families who are grieving at the loss of a loved one. The church has decided to live-stream the services should families choose that option.

“When there’s a death, it’s a time when social interaction is important,” said Hoffman. “Families are grieving, and for their families, friends and community, for them to be able to participate in that is important.”

Hoffman continued to say that some families have chosen to hold a memorial visitation once the mandate is lifted. For now, the church says it will continue to live-stream both services and funerals.