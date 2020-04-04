Rollover accident near Murray Baker Bridge, lane closures expected late Friday night for clean up

EAST PEORIA Ill.- A person was injured after driving through a curve in the roadway on Interstate 74 in East Peoria Friday night.

A semi-truck rolled over near the Murray Baker Bridge Closure just after 8 p.m. This area is currently in a detour for the bridge. Because of this, eastbound traffic is being detoured around the crash area on Washington Street in East Peoria.

Illinois State Police Trooper Mindy Carroll says at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, that closures could last for the next 4-6 hours.

Injuries are unknown at this time.