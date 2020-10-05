Rollover crash Monday damages utility poles and shuts down part of Glen Ave.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Il. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Part of E. Glen Ave. will be shut down Monday while Ameren works to repair poles damaged due to a rollover crash.

Around 4:40 a.m. the Peoria Heights Fire Department responded to the 800 block of E. Glen Ave. for reports of a rollover crash. Upon arrival, crews found a silver four door vehicle on its top with major damage.

One occupant was walking around outside of the vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital.

Crews also found that two utility poles had been sheared from the base and wires were down on the roadway.

According to the Peoria Heights Fire Department, the 700 to 900 Block of Glen, and access to Glen from Bellevue Ave. will be shut down for several hours while Ameren works to repair the damages.

