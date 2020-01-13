Rural matters, Greater Peoria EDC continues to hold ‘big table’ discussions for regional participation

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– Rural matters. The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council is taking it’s big table discussions to villages and towns in the Greater Peoria area.

It’s important that everyone gets engaged because the health of the region in total is important to everybody. We want their voices to be heard. We’re putting together a comphrensive economic development strategy for ‘how do we move this region forward’ and that region includes everybody. Chris Setti, CEO | Greater Peoria EDC

The goals of these talks is to promote positivity and community input, find a regional vision for the future, and obtain regional data for everyone to learn from. Each meeting is open to the public as a place to openly discuss issues—such as town revitalization, small business development, industry, jobs, housing, and broadband—and propose projects and programs that support community and economic development in your area.

These open discussions are available to anyone who can make them. Sessions include:

January 15- Delavan

Delavan High School | 907 S Locust St.

January 15, 4-7 p.m.

January 16- Brimfield

American Legion | 121 W Knoxville St.

January 16, 4-7 p.m.

January 30- Lincoln

Lincoln College Performing Arts Center | 300 Keokuk St.

January 30, 4-7 p.m.

AGENDA:

4:00 p.m. – Open House begins (continues throughout)

4:15 p.m. – Opening presentation – What are we here to do?

4:30 p.m. – Breakout session 1

5:15 p.m. – Refreshments break and rotate groups

5:30 p.m. – Breakout session 2

6:15 p.m. – Regroup, sharing, and goal setting

7:00 p.m. – Adjourn

MANY WAYS TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Stay for the entire event and engage in multiple conversations and the goal-setting session.

2. Stop by anytime for the Open House to easily provide input on idea boards and maps.

3. Mix it up, arrive late, leave early—just make sure you have a voice at the Big Table!