Safe driving this Thanksgiving

East Peoria, IL – As Illinoisans gear up for one of the busiest travel times of the year, the East Peoria Police Department announced its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

According to the IDOT, 15 motor vehicle crash fatalities occurred in Illinois over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Five of the 15 deaths occurred in crashes involving at least one driver who had been drinking.

The East Peoria Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort. The high-visibility crackdown will run from Nov. 22 through the holiday weekend into the early morning hours of Dec. 2.

“Holiday traffic brings with it an increased risk for accidents,” said Sergeant Keith McElyea. “To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving celebration without incident, make a conscious choice to buckle up and plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns will be a focal point of the holiday crackdown.