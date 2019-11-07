Salvation Army announces mobile pay kettles this holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. — Giving back this holiday season just became a lot easier.

The Salvation Army is now accepting donations by debit and credit cards.

The mobile pay options will be at all donation locations.

Major Heath Sells says this will help support the organization provide basic needs to people all across the area.

“These donations continue to help the Salvation Army throughout the year, not just here at Christmas time, provide those basic needs for individuals. Housing, food, rental assistance, a childhood center, we have community center activities so children after school have a safe place to go,” Maj. Sells said.

“A young fine arts program and many other services for veterans. From birth until death so that we can make sure that those in need of Salvation Army’s services, programs and those who want to celebrate with us have that opportunity,” Maj. Sells said.

You can set the exact amount you’d like to give by tapping your card against the scanner.