Salvation Army Christmas Sign-Ups Begin

PEORIA – The Salvation Army officially begins its Christmas Assistance sign-ups Monday morning, December 2 at 8:30 a.m.

The staff will be at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center to begin accepting applications from families seeking assistance during the upcoming holiday months. Funds raised through the Tree of Lights Campaign provide holiday assistance and financial support of various programs that serve the less fortunate in the Peoria area throughout the year.

The sign-ups will be done at the Corps Community Center, Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents or grandparents signing up their kids can also get coats from the annual Coats for Kids collection at the same time.

“We continue to see growth in demand for services, so we again are relying on a successful Tree of Lights Campaign to help meet those needs,” said Major Jesse Collins, Tri-County Commander for The Salvation Army. The monies raised during the Tree of Lights Campaign comprise more than a third of the overall annual budget for The Salvation Army in the Peoria area.

The Salvation Army not only offers its own assistance programs throughout the holidays, but in partnership with the Peoria Journal Star and in cooperation with other social service agencies, The Salvation Army acts as the clearing house for all those who wish to receive a Christmas basket. This process helps reduce the duplication of services in the Peoria area and distribution of baskets to those in need. The sign-ups include those wishing to receive food baskets, any of The Salvation Army toy programs, holiday parties and Coats for Kids. The Salvation Army also partners with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots to provide toys for its annual Toy Shop later in December.