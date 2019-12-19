Santa Bill delivers toys, cheer to children in Peoria hospital

Christmas comes early for some of Central Illinois’ youngest hospital patients. For the 23rd year, Santa Bill is bringing Christmas cheer to kids in the hospital.

With the help of Santa’s Hospital Helpers, Bill Turney raises money and collects toys year-round. It all leads up to Thursday when hundreds of sick children get a surprise visit and a present.

“This is hard work,” said Santa Bill. “Putting this together is very hard work and I stress out about it but once it’s all said and done I have everything I need. Everything. So we’re going to make a lot of kids smile. “While they’re here, Santa is coming here to see them, every year. I’ll be here as long as I can be here.”

This year, Santa Bill and his hospital helpers gifted $15,000 worth of toys.

You can help donate to next year’s cause! CLICK HERE for more information.