Second person dies after vaping related illness

PEORIA, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Health now says a second person in Illinois has died after a severe lung injury related to vaping.

At this point, health leaders say the lung injuries they’re seeing are related to vaping. A total of 153 Illinoisans from 13 to 60 years old have experienced lung damage after using e-cigarettes or vaping.

“IDPH is working closely with local health departments and the CDC to investigate these cases and share information with the public as quickly as possible,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These illnesses are serious and concerning and new cases continue to be reported daily. At this time, there is not a single product or substance linked to all cases, so IDPH urges Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak.”

Symptoms of the lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue; people may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. In many cases symptoms get worse over a period of days or weeks.