Sen. Duckworth: Asian American hate crimes are underreported, even with 150% increase in past year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Friday, March 19, said she believes hate crimes against Asian Americans are underreported and is calling on the FBI and Attorney General to do something about it.

According to advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate, hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen 150%; there have been 3,800 hate crimes this past year alone.

“I have…sent two letters, one to Director [Christopher] Wray at the FBI, and one to Attorney General [Merrick] Garland to open investigations into underreporting of hate crimes against AAPI, because we need to know what the true data is in order to begin to address the issue,” Duckworth said.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said allies of the Asian American community need to stand up.

“Its important for people who are not members of the Asian community to speak out in positive terms about the contributions made by Asian Americans to all of us,” he said.

On Thursday, March 18, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans. Duckworth emphasized that the Asian American community has been scapegoated for the pandemic.

“Blaming the AAPI community for a public health crisis is racist and wrong,” Duckworth said.

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed on Tuesday when Robert Allen Long, 21, went on a shooting spree at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Massage parlors are known for employing Asian women.