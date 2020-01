PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police working to find out what led up to a Monday night shooting on West Hudson.

A spokeswoman with the department confirms officers were called to West Hudson St. near El Vista Ave. at 9 p.m. after receiving several calls regarding someone shot. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old man shot in the leg and buttocks.

Police say he is expected to recover. At this point they have no suspect information.

If you know anything please call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.