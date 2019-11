PEORIA Ill.- Peoria Police are searching an area for a crime scene after a shooting victim showed up to a hospital late Tuesday night.

Peoria Police confirm that a shooting victim arrived to a local hospital by a private vehicle just before 11:00 p.m. Officers are looking for a crime scene related to the shooting victim in the area of Adams, Washington and South.

The gender and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.