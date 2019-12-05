Special use permits approved for two potential adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria just got one step closer to having two recreational marijuana dispensaries.

One, adding onto the Trinity Compassionate Care Center located at 3125 N. University Street.

The other, moving into the old Schoolhouse at 2301 W. Glen Avenue.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve both special use permits, but some neighbors attended Thursday’s meeting to voice their concerns.

“I was a little disappointed, but I kind of expected it. There was an initial reaction of people around my neighborhood of, ‘There goes the neighborhood,’ a little bit,” said Jennie Terry who lives close to where the Glen shop could be.

Terrie says she looked at study after study, most showed more crime rose in neighborhoods after recreational marijuana dispensaries opened up.

“You can’t police the surrounding area, people in that area don’t have the resources to police the surrounding area very well,” Terry said.

Terry says Rolling Acres, which is right by the proposed Glen location, has a mix of elderly folks and younger families.

It’s not that she’s against recreational shops opening in Peoria, it’s just the location she disagrees with.

“I would prefer that it be in a more business, commercial area. Where you would have businesses that have surveillance and security,” Terry said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved Tim O’Hern’s special use permit Thursday afternoon.

O’Hern owns the property on Glen where he wants to open up a recreational marijuana shop.

He says neighbors shouldn’t worry about an increase in crime.

“These are highly, highly secure and highly regulated businesses and facilities. We think it will truly be an asset to the city and shouldn’t be something people are fearful of,” O’Hern said.

O’Hern adds the Glen location will strictly be an adult-use cannabis facility whereas the shop on North University will be both medical and recreational.

“We hope to be open at the University Street location on January 1. Our application is currently submitted to the IDFPR for state approval, and we obviously need zoning approval for that location also to open Jan. 1. But we do think we will make it,” O’Hern said.

You can find out more about recreational and medical dispensaries here on the IDFPR’s website.

But it might take more time to open the Glen location.

“The second location, we haven’t submitted our application to the state for approval yet, but hope to do that in the near future and be open sometime in the late spring or early summer,” O’Hern said.

O’Hern says there have been no issues with any crime over the last few years at Trinity. He says expanding the business in Peoria will work well because of the trust the company has built with purchasers (what marijuana shops call customers).

“Trinity’s operated in Peoria for a number of years in the medical program. It’s a community we definitely wanted to operate our business in,” O’Hern said.

O’Hern is not an owner in Trinity, but he began owning the location on Glen back in October. He adds he does consulting for Trinity.

O’Hern says location-wise, the Glen property will be perfect.

“We love the retail environment in that part of the city, and we saw an opportunity of a property we thought we could update and make it more visually appealing for that part of the city,” O’Hern said.

Other community members raised their concerns during public testimony of Thursday’s meeting.

Angela, The President of Westwood Neighborhood Association raised concerns about how this business is close to family neighborhoods.

She added it is close to multiple schools, like Concordia Lutheran School, the Christian Center, and Teen Center.

Angela says the neighborhood has already had issues with thefts happening at Northwoods Mall and using the neighborhood as an escape route. She believes the new shop could add unwanted foot traffic to the neighborhood as well.

After speaking with members of the Neighborhood Association, Angela says some do not believe this is a family-friendly business and that marijuana is a gateway drug.

Angela presented questions if there would be a security guard before and after hours.

Tim O’Hern answered there will be a security guard during hours, but not after the shop closes. He adds there will be a security system and surveillance 24/7.

O’Hern adds there will not be a drive-through option at either shop because they are prohibited in Illinois. He also says the location will meet the “step back requirements” away from all schools and churches.

O’Hern believes around 150 customers will come to the potential Glen location daily and 100-125 at the University location.

He says this is because the Glen shop is larger in square feet.

While the Planning and Zoning Commission did approve both permits, it has some requirements the property owners must meet.

The Glen location must put a sidewalk on Renwood Drive.

Both locations will add new landscaping (three trees). The University location must have screening for the dumpster and put in two additional accessible parking spots.

O’Hern believes purchasers would spend 10-15 fewer minutes at recreational facilities than they would at medical facilities.

He adds you will also be able to online orders so purchasers can come in and pick up an online order.