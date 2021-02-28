St. Patrick Society of Peoria cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The St. Patrick Society of Peoria announced Sunday it is canceling the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

According to a Facebook post, the parade is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and low registration turnout.

Earlier this month, leaders announced on Facebook that registration was open. The post also said the City of Peoria was allowing the parade if it followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

It was planned as a drive-thru event.

Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also canceled, just days before.

The 40th parade is expected to happen in March 2022.