State, local election officials work to prevent Russian, Iranian interference in 2020 elections

PEKIN, Ill. — Regional County Clerks in Illinois, alongside the State Board of Elections are working to ensure Russians don’t hack into the voter registration system again.

Through $14 million worth of grants, the Board of Elections created the Cyber Navigator Program.

The Public Information Officer of the Illinois State Board of Elections says County Clerk employees can keep elections safer by closely monitoring their email.

“This can be something as simple as not falling for a phishing campaign. Don’t click on the wrong link that lets malware into a system that then creates massive problems for, not only the county clerk but potentially the entire county,” said Matt Dietrich, PIO of the ISBE.

Representatives say it’s not actually that the Russians are changing votes one way or another. State Election officials say Russians are trying to influence American voters with conservative propaganda. On the other side of the aisle, they say Iranians are trying to influence voters with liberal propaganda.

A cybersecurity expert says Russians have created Facebook groups to suppress minority group voting. He adds North Korea has also been a part of some attacks.

Neil Herron, the CyberSecurity Information Sharing Program Manager for the Board of Elections says they’re working so this doesn’t happen again.

“There’s a big push on disinformation from foreign entities. Before I had the position, as a regular civilian, I was like “what could they possibly have done to the vote?” But now that I’ve been there, I’ve tested things, I’ve looked at things, the vote is actually very secure,” Herron said.