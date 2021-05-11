$1 billion in Rebuild Illinois grants distributed for infrastructure projects, Pritzker announces

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles while discussing Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Tuesday morning $1 billion in funding has been distributed to tackle transportation needs throughout the state, with $38 million headed to local counties.

“In a sign that Illinois is overcoming years of dysfunction, we put together a bipartisan-backed Rebuild Illinois plan to build new roads and bridges and ports and airports and to fix existing ones,” Pritzker said.

“It’s the largest infrastructure investment in Illinois’ history. While other Midwestern states struggle to modernize, Illinois is passing them by. Already, our Rebuild Illinois plan has improved over 3,000 miles of highways, completed over 180 bridges, and launched hundreds more projects. But Rebuild Illinois isn’t just about building gleaming new state roads and bridges. It’s also about fixing local roads and bridges that make a big difference in people’s daily lives. Government ought to be all about making life better for our families and our communities right where we live. That’s why I’m so excited to be here in Champaign to announce $250 million in new grants for counties, municipalities, and townships – bringing our total funding for these grants through Rebuild Illinois to $1 billion.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

The state is investing a total of $1.5 billion split up into six installments over the course of three years. The investments are meant to advance municipal, township, and county projects across the state.

Peoria County will receive $12,262,113 in total, while Tazewell County will receive $9,959,013. Woodford County is getting $3,677,592. McLean County will see the largest amount with $14,030,151.

Those projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, and bike paths, sidewalk replacements, and other long-term maintenance needs. IDOT will provide financial oversight for the projects.

“At IDOT, there is no such thing as a federal road, a state road, a county road, or a township road. They are all Illinois roads that the public depends on each day,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Because of the vision of Gov. Pritzker, Rebuild Illinois is making historic investments in our local transportation system. Working together with our partners, we are strengthening all modes of transportation across all jurisdictions.”

The complete list of local agencies and awards can be viewed here.