1 dead, 2 hurt after Sunday morning crash during police chase in southern Illinois

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — One man died and two other people were injured when a car that was being chased by police crashed early Sunday.

The Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Police officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips and crashed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Pontoon Beach is approximately 15 miles from St. Louis

A 36-year-old passenger was thrown from the car in the crash, and he died later at a hospital, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The driver tried to flee after the crash, but was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A backseat passenger in the car had minor injuries, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Pontoon Beach police were chasing the car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News