1  of  2
Breaking News
Police arrest woman’s husband on murder charges in Peoria’s 25th homicide 24-year-old man killed in Peoria shooting near nightclub

11 Illinois districts honored for Advanced Placement success

State News

by: AP Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
Adopt a school_1455924778981.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Officials say 11 Illinois school districts have been honored for improving access to Advanced Placement courses and making gains on their exams. The Illinois districts are among 250 nationwide named to the College Board’s Honor Roll.

The recognized districts include Barrington, Edwardsville, O’Fallon, and St. Charles. State education officials say the districts improved access among groups that are historically underrepresented, including students of color. At the same time, they either maintained or improved the percentage of students who earned scores of 3 or higher on Advanced Placement exams, which can earn college credit for students. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story