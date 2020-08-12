2 boys who drowned in Illinois River ID’d as young brothers

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Central Illinois officials have identified two boys who drowned last week in the Illinois River as brothers.

The Cass County death examiner announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Briston M. Dunmire and 12-year-old Jorden L. Dunmire had died Sunday.

The State-Journal Register reports the siblings from Beardstown were playing in shallow water along the river’s edge on Aug. 6 near downtown Beardstown when they apparently wandered too far from the bank, became caught in the current and vanished.

Their bodies were found over the next two days in the area about 50 miles northwest of Springfield. Preliminary results suggest they drowned.

