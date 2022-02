SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Two more Illinois House Republicans were removed from the chamber Tuesday for refusing to comply with House Rules and wear a face mask in the chamber.

Members of the Illinois House voted 63-38 to remove GOP State Reps. Adam Niemerg (R-Teutopolis) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), according to Blue Room Stream:

Deja Vu in the House today as Rep. Collins calls a motion to have GOP Reps. Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour removed for not complying with the chamber’s mask mandate. Motion was approved 63-38. #Illinois — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) February 22, 2022

The motion follows last week’s events when nine Illinois House Republicans were voted out of the chamber for also refusing to wear a mask in the chamber.