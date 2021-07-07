2 injured in shooting in Rockford Walmart parking lot

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Walmart on W. Riverside.

Police were called out around 1:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the victims were seated in a car in the parking lot when they were shot multiple times by a suspect, or suspects, in a dark colored, 4-door vehicle.

One victim fled into the store after the shooting, authorities said.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the other for minor injuries.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect(s).

The Walmart store is located at 3902 W. Riverside.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News