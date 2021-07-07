2 injured in shooting in Rockford Walmart parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Walmart on W. Riverside.

Police were called out around 1:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the victims were seated in a car in the parking lot when they were shot multiple times by a suspect, or suspects, in a dark colored, 4-door vehicle.

One victim fled into the store after the shooting, authorities said.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the other for minor injuries.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect(s).

The Walmart store is located at 3902 W. Riverside.