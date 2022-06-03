CHICAGO — The second probable case of monkeypox in Illinois has been detected in Chicago, health officials announced Friday.

The patient was a close contact of the first case, who had recently traveled to Europe.

Health officials said the risk to the general public remains low, though residents are advised to exercise caution.

The CDC provided a rough timeline of the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S., sharing that the first two cases were detected in men — one in Massachusetts and one in New York — who had traveled internationally.

The U.S. is currently following a strategy of containment to limit the spread of monkeypox by isolating cases, identifying people who have possibly been exposed and making sure that vaccines are offered to them. No monkeypox-related deaths have yet been reported.