CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Three faculty members at the University of Illinois have been elected to the National Academy of Engineering, according to the university.

They are among 111 new U.S. members and 22 international members elected this year. They will be formally inducted in October in Washington, D.C.

The academy says membership “honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice or education.”

The new members from the University of Illinois are William Hammack, Youssef Hashash and Klara Nahrstedt.

Hammack is a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and the creator and host of the “engineerguy” video series on YouTube. Has has created more than 200 segments for public radio.

Hashash is a professor in civil and environmental engineering whose research focus includes deep excavations and tunneling in urban areas and earthquake engineering.

Nahrstedt is the chair of engineering in computer science and the director of the Coordinated Science Laboratory at the university. Her research focuses on “trustworthy multimedia distributed systems and networking,” according to the university.