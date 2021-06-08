4 in Effingham County arrested for ATV theft investigation

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Effingham County have arrested four people on theft charges stemming from a multi-county investigation into at least 18 stolen ATVs.

A press release from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office named the four as 24-year-old Skylar L. Roley, of Mason; 33-year-old Molly J. Brummer, of Effingham; 25-year-old Reuben L. Mooschekian, of Effingham; and 27-year-old Robert E. Bone Jr., of Effingham.

All four are charged with theft, except for Roley, who is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, according to the release.

Investigators say eight ATV thefts were reported in Effingham County, in addition to 10 in the surrounding counties of Clay, Shelby, Cumberland, and Coles.

Detectives in Effingham County say they are continuing to work with law enforcement in those counties to identify additional suspects. They add more arrests are likely.

Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns “praised the efforts of all the officers involved,” the release says.

“This is a great example of some of the work we do,” says the sheriff. “I am particularly proud of our ability to coordinate and work with outside police agencies and bring justice to some of the victims. Because of these efforts, we were able to recover several of these vehicles and bring an end to the rash of these types of vehicle thefts throughout the region.”

Sheriff Kuhns is also reminding people to keep their cars and ATVs secured by removing the key, locking them, and parking them inside, if possible.