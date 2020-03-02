4th person in Illinois tests positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health have announced Monday that a fourth Illinois patient has tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

According to health officials, the individual is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case – a man in his 70s. The woman is quarantined at home and is complying with health officials. The man is in isolation and receiving care at Northwest Community Hospital, according to a statement Monday from hospital officials.

Both cases are reported to be in good condition.

Health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent transmission.

Illinois’ previously confirmed two cases of coronavirus, and both patients have made a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.