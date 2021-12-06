50,000 deer harvested first weekend of Illinois firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois hunters harvested more than 50,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The first weekend of the season was from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21. Illinois‘ Firearm Deer Season is seven days. It concluded on Dec. 5.

The Illinois counties with the highest harvest rates include Randolph with 1,503, Adams with 1,352, and Jackson with 1,325.

Muzzleloader-only deer season is from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12. Late-winter antlerless-only and CWD deer seasons in select counties are from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022 and from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022. Archery deer season ends on Jan. 16, 2022.

Click here for more information.