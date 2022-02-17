SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine House Republicans were voted out of the chamber for refusing to comply with House Rules and wear a face mask in the chamber Thursday afternoon.
Members of the Illinois House voted 66-39 to remove the following members of the House, according to Blue Room Stream:
State Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) filed the motion Thursday, according to Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell. The motion followed two consecutive days of Eastern Bloc members refusing to comply with the rule.
As the situation unfolded Thursday afternoon, lawmakers volleyed for power on the House floor, tossing insults and personal digs.
