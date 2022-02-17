SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine House Republicans were voted out of the chamber for refusing to comply with House Rules and wear a face mask in the chamber Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Illinois House voted 66-39 to remove the following members of the House, according to Blue Room Stream:

#BREAKING: No mask on the floor? Members of the #Illinois House voted 66-39 to remove Rep. Sosnowski, Rep. McCombie, Rep. Wilhour, Rep. Halbrook, Rep. Niemerg, Rep. Welter, Rep. D. Friess, Rep. Miller and Rep. Chesney.

LIVE @BlueRoomStream pic.twitter.com/QqVZXPTMtx — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) February 17, 2022

State Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) filed the motion Thursday, according to Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell. The motion followed two consecutive days of Eastern Bloc members refusing to comply with the rule.

As the situation unfolded Thursday afternoon, lawmakers volleyed for power on the House floor, tossing insults and personal digs.

Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) says Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) isn’t “tough enough” to debate him about mask rules. She filed a motion to kick him and others out for refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/aKVMyrMMpb — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 17, 2022

Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) says masks aren’t really about safety because Rep. Lakesia Collins “said nothing” when 800 people were killed in Chicago. House Democrats start to boo. One man shouts back, “you don’t care about Chicago.” pic.twitter.com/T8uKyjpKpF — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 17, 2022

