A new law could help retired teachers returning to the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One Illinois lawmaker wants to make it easier for retired teachers to teach again. State representative Dan Caulkins filed a bill to change state law surrounding expired teacher licenses.

The state board of education says there are no fees for a retiree to reinstate their license, but they must switch their status in order to get it renewed. If they let their license expire they are met with the 500 dollar fee or have to complete nine additional credit hours.

Rep. Dan Caulkins wants to do away with the rule.

“It changes the language in the law about renewing a teaching license. So it takes out the 500 dollars or the credit hours and makes it 10 dollars a year for every year that your license has not been in effect to a maximum of $100 or 10 years,” Caulkin said.

Caulkins says he filed the bill after one of his constituents tried to go back to teaching and got hit with a fine.