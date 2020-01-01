Accused U of Illinois law professor won’t return to teaching

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A University of Illinois College of Law professor accused of sexual harassment will not be returning to the university.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that teaching staff and students were notified by email that Jay Kesan’s courses will be taught by other faculty members. A two-year investigation into his sexual misconduct was made public in the fall of 2018.

Kesan then took a yearlong voluntary, unpaid leave of absence. He was expected to come back in January for the 2020 school year.

The investigation had concluded that Kesan’s conduct didn’t qualify as sexual harassment or misconduct under university policy.