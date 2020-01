LISLE, Ill.– A 22-year veteran trooper of the Illinois State Police and a retired ISP officer died in a shooting incident Friday night.

At around 10:13 p.m. an off-duty trooper and a retired officer were at the Humidor of Lisle during the time of the shooting.

One other retired ISP officer was also shot during the shooting. He suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. As of Saturday, he is in stable condition.

This story will be updated.