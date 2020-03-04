Adult-use cannabis sales generated nearly $35 million in February in Illinois

BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 13: An activists smokes a marijuana joint prior to marching in the annual Hemp Parade (Hanfparade) on August 13, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. German proponents of cannabis legalization are hoping that the legalization in several states in the USA in recent years will increase the likelihood of legalization in Germany. (Photo […]

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said statewide adult-use cannabis sales totaled nearly $35 million in February.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation on Wednesday said the legalized recreational marijuana pulled in $34,805,072.01 and dispensaries across the state sold 831,600 items over the 29-day period.

Sales to Illinois residents totaled $25,615,371, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $9,189,701.01; these figures do not include taxes collected.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “As the adult-use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”

The department said a portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs.

Statewide marijuana sales in January totaled $39,247,840.83. Dispensaries across the state sold 972,045 items over the 31-day period. From Jan. 1-Jan. 6, legalized marijuana generated nearly $11 million in sales.

Additionally, sales for recreational marijuana in Illinois generated more than $10 million in tax revenue in January, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16, 2020. The applications are available on the Department’s website here.