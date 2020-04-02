Adult-use cannabis sales reach nearly $36 million in March

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said adult-use cannabis sales totaled $35,902,543.22 in March throughout Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the preliminary numbers on Thursday. Dispensaries across the state sold 812,203 items over the 31-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $27,096,931.23, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,805,611.99. These figures do not include taxes collected. A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs, the department said.

Medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries remain open as part of the essential businesses and operations named in Pritzker’s executive order signed on March 20. Both sides of the cannabis industry were included to ensure the cannabis supplier industry protects medical cannabis patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Three straight months of consistent adult use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Pritzker. “To ensure medical users are able to access they product they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical patients through April 30.”

Since recreational cannabis became legal on Jan. 1 of this year, it has generated approximately $111 million in sales.

