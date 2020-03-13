All Illinois schools set to close through March 30

1  of  3
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced all schools in Illinois are to close beginning Tuesday.

Pritzker said schools will close to students from Tuesday through March 30 due to the spread of COVID-19.

This story will be updated.

