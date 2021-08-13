‘All In for the Win’ vaccine winners announced, Central Illinoisans included

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — As Illinois’ ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery enters its final stretch, 22 lucky winners have been chosen from each of the state’s 11 health regions, including two winners from the Bloomington-Normal area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health notified winners by phone or email yesterday. The winners of the Aug. 12 drawing come from every region of Illinois:

Region 1: Boone County and Winnebago County

Region 2: Bloomington and Normal

Region 3: Christian County and Springfield

Region 4: Two residents from Granite City

Region 5: Williamson County and Wayne County

Region 6: Fayette County and Urbana

Region 7: Joliet and Plainfield

Region 8: Hanover Park and Aurora

Region 9: Mundelein and Lake County

Region 10: Arlington Heights and Cook County

Region 11: Two residents from Chicago (which makes up the entirety of this region)

Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign, and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes.

The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Illinois has continued to see week-over-week growth in its vaccination rate. Over the last seven days, an average of 30,700 people got their life-saving shot.

The seven days prior, 25,000 people got vaccinated, and seven days before that, 21,800 people on average received a dose of the vaccine.

As of Thursday, 76 percent of Illinois adults have been vaccinated, and 56 percent of children age 12 to 17 have gotten protected from COVID-19 with the vaccine – continuing Illinois’ progress as the vaccination leader of the Midwest.

The last day to get your life-saving shot for a life-changing win is August 18, when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids.