ST. Louis (WMBD) — Ameren Corporation announced Monday that Leonard “Lenny” Singh will be the next chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.

According to an Ameren press release, Singh will join Ameren on July 1 and assume the role of chairman and president when Richard Mark retires on Aug. 1.

Singh has 30 years of utility experience and most recently served as senior vice president for Consolidated Edison Company of New York.

“Lenny’s deep experience and industry knowledge is well-suited to lead service to our 1.2 million electric customers and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in the state of Illinois,” Chief executive officer of Ameren Marty Lyons said. “He has a proven track record of developing and executing strategic plans as well as demonstrating a steadfast focus on safety, customer satisfaction, continuous improvement, action and accountability. He is also known as a highly effective coach and mentor, skilled in motivating teams to produce positive results and reliable service for customers.

Singh served in a variety of roles during his time at Con Edison, including leading Customer Energy Solutions, Manhattan Electric Operations as well as serving as chief engineer and general manager of Gas Operations.

“I am thrilled to join Ameren,” Singh said. “This is an exciting time of change and transition in the energy industry, and I am ready to draw on my many experiences in the industry to help the company prepare for the future as we power the quality of life for our electric and natural gas customers. I look forward to building on the work that’s been done at Ameren Illinois by helping to drive the success of the business in the next phase of the energy transition – for the benefit of communities across the state.”

Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Polytechnic University, and a master of business administration degree from Columbia University.

