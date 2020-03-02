Ameren Illinois files natural gas rate increase, could raise customers’ utility bills

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois customers’ bills could soon be going up.

Last month, Ameren filed a $102 million natural gas rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission and Citizens Utility Board (CUB). The CUB is currently reviewing the request.

Representatives said they are concerned with the request considering the profit rates for Ameren shareholders are currently high, sitting at a rate of 10.5%. If approved, the rate hike would go into effect next winter.

The CUB said it will “fight every penny the company can’t justify.”

