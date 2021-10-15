Ameren offering grants for small businesses and non-profits in need of assistance paying electric bills

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois announced that funding is available for small businesses and non-profits that have fallen behind on their electric bills.

Under the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until Oct. 31, or until the funds are exhausted.

“The road to recovery has been long, as many small businesses and non-profits continue to struggle from the effects of the pandemic,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman, and president of Ameren Illinois. “We encourage businesses who have fallen behind to apply for this grant, so they can get the assistance they need to move forward.”

To be considered, businesses must have an active, non-residential account, 50 or fewer full-time employees, and a principal office in Illinois.

Eligible businesses may include but are not limited to: small commercial enterprises, restaurants, clothing stores, hair salons, flower shops, and fitness facilities.

Eligible non-profits may include, but are not limited to: schools, daycares, senior centers, religious organizations, community organizations, and charitable organizations.

To apply, click here.