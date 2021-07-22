American Rescue Plan moves focus to smaller communities: Here’s how Illinois cities, towns, and villages can apply

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois cities, towns, and villages that have not yet received COVID relief funds may now apply.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was approved by Congress and President Biden earlier this year, already sent out relief funds to larger communities, so the project is currently focusing on communities of less than 50,000 residents who did not previously receive direct aid. They are now eligible to receive a share of $742 million in federal funds.

“I’m thrilled that thanks to the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress, the American Rescue Plan Act is providing residents and small businesses in Illinois with critical funding so communities can start to heal,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Communities that apply and receive ARPA funds must provide a report to the U.S. Treasury on their spending. The first payments will likely arrive in August.

More information on the program is available here.