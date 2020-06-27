Applications open for teaching scholarship

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An area attorney is offering a scholarship in memory of his grandmother and her career as a third- and fourth-grade teacher in central Illinois.

Applications are now open for the Mary Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship.

“Growing up with Mary as a grandmother, was a life-long lesson in kindness, curiosity, and generosity. She never stopped learning and never stopped teaching,” said Josh Rohrscheib, an attorney with Rohrscheib Law.

This picture, provided by Josh Rohrscheib, shows Mary Rohrscheib with her 4th grade class.

Officials said each year, $1,000 will be awarded to two students from Macon, Logan, DeWitt, or McLean County schools who are interested in becoming teachers. They must meet the minimum GPA requirement and write an essay about their career in education.

“We hope this scholarship prompt will encourage applicants to share stories about our great local teachers who do so much to inspire students in our community,” said Rohrscheib. Applications are due on July 15.

The winners will be announced on July 22, which officials said would have been Mary’s 85th birthday.