Appointment expansions coming to Central Illinois driver service facilities

(WMBD) — Over the next few months, some Central Illinoisans will need to get an appointment just to get behind the wheel.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement Wednesday and said appointments will be required for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses, and ID cards.

Those looking for vehicle services, like renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, will not need an appointment.

Facilities and tentative dates to start scheduling appointments are listed below:

Facility Street Address Beginning Date for Appointments Springfield Dirksen 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway Nov. 29 Peoria 3311 N. Sterling Ave. Dec. 1 Rockford Central 3720 E. State St. Dec. 7 Bradley 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza Dec. 9 Champaign 2012 Round Barn Rd. Dec. 14 Bloomington 1510 W. Market St. Dec. 16 Moline/Silvis 2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10 Jan. 4 Morris 425 E. Route 6 Jan. 6 Bethalto 20 Terminal Dr., Ste. 103, East Alton Jan. 11 Belleville 400 W. Main Jan. 13 DeKalb 1360 Oakwood St. Jan. 19 Marion 1905 Rendleman St. Jan. 25 Quincy 2512 Locust St. Jan. 27

Once the rollout is complete, other locations may be added to the list.

With the exception of the Springfield Dirksen Parkway facility, the Central and downstate appointment-based facilities will not change days and hours of operation: Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The Springfield Dirksen Parkway facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers and employees are required to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to bring their own masks.

Those looking to schedule an appointment can do so online by clicking here. Appointments can be scheduled up to 10 days in advance during this phase of the program. New appointment slots are expected to be available every day.

Seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities, and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities, White said. They will also be able to make an appointment.

Not all facilities will go to the appointment-based system. White said many small, rural facilities will not adopt the appointment system due to the lack of heavy customer volume that large facilities encounter. These facilities will still be accessible to walk-in customers.

Expanding online renewal to address heavy customer volume

Remote renewal for driver’s license and ID cardholders are also getting expanded. Through the end of 2021, the office is mailing letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone, or by mail. This move could potentially keep about 1 million people from needing to visit a facility.

White’s office will also continue mailing online renewal letters to drivers and ID cardholders 90 days before their cards expire. Many customers will be able to renew online, by phone, and by mail, and avoid visiting facilities. Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants, and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

All driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” said White. “Throughout this time, we also greatly expanded online services. This comprehensive plan further addresses the heavy customer volume at facilities caused by the ongoing pandemic.”