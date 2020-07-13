Attorney sues IHSA over mask enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMDB) — The attorney who previously sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his stay-at-home order has now filed a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) for forcing student-athletes to wear masks while they play sports.

Thomas Devore, the attorney with Silver Lake Group in Litchfield, is representing his student-athletes and all minors that are in the same position as them. Devore said IHSA does not have the constitutional authority to enforce student-athletes to wear masks during practice.

In the lawsuit, Devore argues that student-athletes would suffer “irreparable damage” as a result of wearing a mask while playing sports. Another claim is that the guideline is the “illegal product of collusion” between IHSA and state agencies.

